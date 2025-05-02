Pat McAfee's wife shares devastating personal news defending her husband
Whether you love or hate ESPN star personality Pat McAfee, there is no denying his stunning success.
Not only does "The Pat McAfee Show" continue to gain an audience across ESPN and major social media platforms and YouTube, in addition he also is the marquee on-air analyst for WWE, and his "Big Night AHT" concert combined with gameshow mega events sell out arenas.
RELATED: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indianapolis mansion is as big as his personality
That also sometimes comes at a cost, like unfortunately when the former Indianapolis Colts punter turned media empire builder spread the vicious rumor about an Ole Miss student.
His wife, Samantha, posted a lengthy and emotional Instagram post today staunchly defending her husband while revealing some devastating personal news to celebrate his 38th birthday.
RELATED: Paul Skenes has embarrassing fail at Pat McAfee’s ‘Big Night AHT’ in Pittsburgh
"As I’m sitting here, thinking what to write. I can’t help but want to shed light on his life outside of the spotlight. "Mrs. McAfee writes. "I feel like people don’t understand that Patrick is a human and even though he’s wildly successful; he still deals with every day life issues and shows up every single day for his many careers without skipping a beat, without anybody knowing anything.
I know it’s personal, but the past year has been a difficult one. We lost a very close family member and he has lost some close friends and teammates, he has dealt with disgusting humans that sit behind keyboards typing hate towards himself and his family (with grace he has dealt with it I might add)[.] He has had to learn a new wife after losing herself in grief. We lost another child this year, which was gut wrenching for us. Speaking of fatherhood, he tries to make his business trips within a day so he can be home for his daughter in the mornings, not to just mention the fact we have a toddler so most parents understand there are no breaks in that but he shows up and makes time for Kenzie, he has a deep passion to be a present girl dad. The man gets little to no sleep, performs 6-7 days a week on multiple shows all while running his company 100%. He wakes up everyday wanting to spread a little positivity to not only the world but in hopes of reaching that one human that really needs an escape for the moment. He gives back to not only his fans but any community that he has any ties too. He is extremely happy, thankful and honored to be doing all he does.
So today, see my husband for all he is, a very hard working business man, dedicated husband , passionate father and supportive friend. Happy Birthday Patrick. Mackenzie and I are so lucky you are ours. We hope you feel the love a little extra today! Cheers to 38 my love 🤍"
It's an amazing note from a loving wife, and it's horrifying for any couple to have to go through what Samantha experienced losing a child during pregnancy.
It offers a glimpse into the softer side of McAfee, and while the venom on social media is out of control for any celebrity, he too has made mistakes with his words and actions on-air. Both can be true.
In the end, being a great dad is the greatest honor and job for any husband, as Samantha so eloquently puts it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit
Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season
First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city
BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out