ESPN's Pat McAfee has surprising fashion statement with NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk has been making moves in the NFL fashion world. It all started with her own custom clothes and grew into something beyond her wildest imagination.
The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin has established herself as one of the most intriguing and talented NFL WAGs with her innovation taking gameday fits to the next level.
It led to her Off Season clothing line in partnership with the NFL and Fanatics. The line launched on Tuesday, January 7, and sold out in a matter of hours.
MORE: 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk’s short shorts perfectly complement midriff top
Now, less than one month later, the clothing line found its way onto ESPN airwaves during Super Bowl Week thanks to the one and only Pat McAfee, who wore Kristin's new Super Bowl LIX puffer jacket during Thursday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
Kristin shared behind-the-scenes photos of the jacket on social media.
MORE: 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk swoons over new NFL collab, epic merch drop
You can't get on much bigger of a stage.
Kristin's website, Designs by Kristin, allows fans to stay up to date with the latest news and limited drops on her incredible work.
The Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show, so get your popcorn ready.
