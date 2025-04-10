Paul Skenes has embarrassing fail at Pat McAfee’s ‘Big Night AHT’ in Pittsburgh
It was an amazing night at Pat McAfee’s “Big Night AHT” in front of over 12,000 screaming fans at the Pittsburgh Penguins arena. It wasn’t so much for Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes who had a couple of embarrassing moments as one of the big guests for the show.
The star of “The Pat McAfee Show” and polarizing ESPN personality McAfee brought out some Pittsburgh legends for the show.
A lucky fan — who unfortunately turned out to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan to the crowd’s ire — even won $2 million in an unreal moment.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's dog Roux mesmerized watching 'papa' Paul Skenes pitch from couch
Stars like Penguins’ Sidney Crosby and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger helped make the giveaway prize bigger by throwing a football through a giant ring. Unfortunately, the Pirates fireball throwing ace Skenes missed for $1 million.
And then a second time for $500K.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz perfectly roasts LSU gymnast, Paul Skenes in odd glam pic
Well, if it was a baseball no doubt he’d have thrown it through.
It hasn’t been a great week for the 22-year-old Skenes as he got shelled for five runs in his first loss of the season to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
Hey, as McAfee said, Pittsburgh fans still love him even if he failed to throw a football throw a ring. He’s also dating LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, so Skenes will be just fine and is clearly winning at life.