Livvy Dunne's dog Roux mesmerized watching 'papa' Paul Skenes pitch from couch
Livvy Dunne watched her boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch on TV, but her dog Roux seemed even more mesmerized watching the Pittsburgh Pirates ace throw.
The viral LSU gymnast hasn’t been able to compete with the defending national champion Lady Tigers, but she’s been their No. 1 cheerleader and still rocking her “fire” leotard as she did for Saturday’s NCAA Utah Regional Final victory.
The injury hasn’t slowed down her NIL influencer life, however, as she just did several ads promoting her signature energy drink flavor for Accelerator while wearing a cotton candy-pink leotard.
It also didn’t stop her from traveling to see Skenes pitch on Opening Day in Miami where she rocked a sunburn and stunning fit, and where the couple took a romantic boat ride with some stone crab.
While she couldn’t make it to see him throw in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, she got cozy with her white Golden Retriever Roux to watch his game. Livvy wrote, “loves to watch her papa” while the dog was on the couch with her.
Roux is glued to that TV.
Unfortuanately, she couldn’t have liked what she saw as “Papa” Skenes got his first loss on the season throwing six innings and giving up five earned runs. He did get seven strikeouts, however.
There’s always next time where Roux (and Livvy) will cheer Skenes on again.