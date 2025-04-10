Pat McAfee's 'Big Night AHT' ruined as Eagles fan wins $2M in Steelers' Pittsburgh
Love him or hate him, Pat McAfee is laughing all the way to the bank as his "Big Night AHT" had a huge crowd at the Pittsburgh Penguins home arena.
And for one lucky fan in the Steel City, the polarizing ESPN personality of "The Pat McAfee Show" doled out $2 million at the end of the night's jam-packed festivities thanks to sports luminaries like the Penguins' Sidney Crosby and two-time Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger.
Unfortunately in the grand finale moment, the camera panned to the big winner - a Philadelphia Eagles fan wearing a Jalen Hurts jersey.
The dude is visibly stunned as the crowd predominantly boos, and McAfee himself says, "Oh f**k... Oh s**t" when he realizes it's a stunned Eagles fan.
Then the former Indianapolis Colts punter comes from behind the "Price Is Right" Plinko-like board to congratulate him as the in-shock Philly fan kisses his wife, also in an Eagles graphic T-shirt.
"Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles fan," McAfee says to the booing crowd. "Go ahead and take all the boos you need. You just won $2 million."
Crosby and Roethlisberger had helped get the pot to that lofty number by nailing football throws in a big circle across the arena, in which Pirates ace Paul Skenes hilariously failed to do.
Other highlights included Shane Gillis refereeing a sumo wrestling match, appearances by Snoop Dogg and Jelly Roll, but the biggest highlight had to be Wiz Khalifa singing the Steelers anthem, "Black and Yellow."
Too bad it all had to be ruined by a dude wearing the jersey of the reigning Eagles Super Bowl MVP. Love Hurts.