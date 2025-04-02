Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz perfectly roasts LSU gymnast, Paul Skenes in odd glam photo
While Livvy Dunne and the LSU Lady Tigers jetted off in a shockingly old-looking plane to the NCAA Regionals at Penn State University, a new article about her and boyfriend Paul Skenes dropped in GQ with a photo her sister Julz Dunne couldn’t resist making fun of.
Dunne, 22, hasn’t been able to compete in weeks for the defending national champions with a knee injury, but it hasn’t stopped her from traveling with the team for an epic SEC celebration, or traveling to see Skenes pitch in his season debut while rocking a sunburn and a fire fit, or posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit again in some amazing photos.
On Wednesday, a detailed article about Pittsburgh Pirates ace Skenes and Dunne’s relationship came out in GQ.
There were several amazing photos of the power couple that met at LSU and have been dating since 2023. One photo, however, got called out by Livvy’s own sister Julz, who had a hilarious reaction to Livvy in her LSU Gymmastics leotard while Skenes was dressed in a suit jacket with no shirt on. She wrote, “When no one Texans “what are your wearing” in the gc.”
That’s hilarious. “GC” refers to group chat. Julz, 24, is always quite the jokester on social media, even writing “I have never known peace a day in my life” because of a Livvy billboard, or that she couldn’t escape from her even at a dinner without her.
That’s just some big sisterly love from Julz.