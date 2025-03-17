Pregnant Olivia Culpo rocks killer trench coat next to husband Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo continues to glow.
The former Miss Universe, 32, famously announced that she and her husband, 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey, were pregnant with their first child on March 10. Now, Culpo is proudly showing off her baby bump every chance she gets — including in her latest social media post.
Culpo took to Instagram on Sunday, March 16, and shared a photo alongside the famed running back. The happy couple posed for a mirror selfie after coming back from a trip. In the photo, Culpo wore a stylish designer trench coat that was tied around the waist with her pregnant belly shining through.
Meanwhile, CMC rocked a white bomber jacket and jeans — a clean-cut look that was just as sharp as his dynamic skills on the field.
Culpo is known for dropping some stunning posts for her large social media following, especially on Instagram, where she boasts 5.5 million followers alone.
Back in February, ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Culpo attended a cooking class with the world-famous Emeril Lagasse. She posted the experience online and referred to the session as "her Super Bowl."
Culpo also gave her fans a blast from the past when she shared a photo of her college ID. Her timely posts always receive acclaim — and don't appear to be slowing down now that she is expecting.