49ers WAG Olivia Culpo rocks stylish trenchcoat while cooking with famous chef
This year's NFL Super Bowl LIX is a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs — but Olivia Culpo says the big game doesn't compare to her most recent experience with a famous chef.
The 32-year-old model, who is married to San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey, recently got to hang out with Emeril Lagasse and prepare a meal with the world-renowned cook. Culpo shared her experience via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 5, where she wore a unique trenchcoat for the big event.
"This is my Super Bowl," Culp wrote in one photo. "This was so cool I've never been so excited to meet anyone," she wrote in a second.
In a separate video on her stories, Lagasse and his assistant hit Culpo with the famous "Yes Chef" phrase that has been popularized by The Bear, a phrase which makes the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model giggle.
One year ago Culpo was supporting McCaffrey, as he and the San Francisco 49ers were preparing to play in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs. This year the 49ers didn't even make the playoffs — and will be watching at home as the Chiefs attempt to win their third consecutive championship.
