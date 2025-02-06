49ers WAG Olivia Culpo rocks stylish trenchcoat while cooking with famous chef

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The wife of Christian McCaffrey met one of the most famous chefs of all time in a sizzling outfit.

Olivia Culpo at her North Kingstown restaurant Back 40 in 2017. Olivia Culpo / Glenn Osmundson/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
This year's NFL Super Bowl LIX is a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs — but Olivia Culpo says the big game doesn't compare to her most recent experience with a famous chef.

The 32-year-old model, who is married to San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey, recently got to hang out with Emeril Lagasse and prepare a meal with the world-renowned cook. Culpo shared her experience via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 5, where she wore a unique trenchcoat for the big event. 

"This is my Super Bowl," Culp wrote in one photo. "This was so cool I've never been so excited to meet anyone," she wrote in a second. 

In a separate video on her stories, Lagasse and his assistant hit Culpo with the famous "Yes Chef" phrase that has been popularized by The Bear, a phrase which makes the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model giggle. 

Olivia Culpo with Emeril Lagasse / Photo Credit: Olivia Culpo on Instagram
Olivia Culpo with Emeril Lagasse / Photo Credit: Olivia Culpo on Instagram
Olivia Culpo out and about / Photo Credit: Olivia Culpo on Instagram

One year ago Culpo was supporting McCaffrey, as he and the San Francisco 49ers were preparing to play in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs. This year the 49ers didn't even make the playoffs — and will be watching at home as the Chiefs attempt to win their third consecutive championship. 

