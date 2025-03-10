49ers star Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia stuns in baby announcement photos
Olivia Culpo has taken baby announcement photos to an entirely new level.
Sharing the fantastic news with her husband, San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey, the former Miss Universe and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely stunning in two sets of Instagram posts that she shared on her handle.
In the solo shots without her partner, the 32-year-old social media personality resembles a Roman goddess in a flowing white dress that extends all over the floor as she sits on her knees showing off her bundle of joy.
In the couples reel that has a vintage feel, McCaffrey is present in jeans and a sweater, but it's Culpo that steals the show in a shoestring shimmering white dress and cowboy boots as they walk along the countryside doing cute couple things like kissing, holding hands, and holding the baby bump together.
No offense to McCaffrey, 28, but this is all about Culpo, as it should be.
On the field, the star running back and the 49ers are facing the ultimate make-or-break season, as their hated NFC rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, won the Super Bowl in dominating fashion, beating the Kansas City Chiefs. That is something that the Kyle Shanahan-led 49ers have never done. To make matters worse, Saquon Barkley became one of the marquee faces of the league, and the knock on McCaffrey, that he gets hurt too much, plagued his entire season.
Luckily while the pressure of his professional life comes to a head, McCaffrey's personal life is winning thanks to his exquisite wife.
