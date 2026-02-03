The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rams Star Puka Nacua Claims Sydney Sweeney Date Looking Unrecognizable With Haircut

The Pro Bowl receiver took his shot at the actress on social media and it apparently worked, according to him. He will have a fresh new look for his date if so.
Matt Ryan|
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) before a November 22, 2025 game.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) before a November 22, 2025 game. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua took his shot at actress Sydney Sweeney. Did it pay off with a date? He says so. He will certainly be rocking a dramatic new look for it with his haircut.

Nacua had an unreal season with 129 catches (best in NFL) with 1715 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving.

Nacu
Nacua talks to former Rams star Cooper Kupp of the Seahawks after the NFC Championship loss. You can see his long hair. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

After the team lost a heartbreaker to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, Nacua didn’t head to the Super Bowl but instead the Pro Bowl Games.

RELATED: Puka Nacua’s ex Hallie shows Rams star sneaky love for Bears win

He showed up without his long hair, looking like a whole different person.

Remember in 2024 he even had this look:

He chopped it off, though, after the Rams’ loss and showed it off on social media.

And here he is now at the Pro Bowl festivities.

Nacua shoots his shot at Sweeney

The 24-year-old Nacua responded to the 28-year-old Sweeney’s post about what she looks for in a man, saying “love skydiving.”

RELATED: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin in BTS pic

Well, apparently it worked as Nacua and his new hair revealed he has a date on Wednesday for that skydiving adventure.

At least all the long hair won’t be blowing in his face during the free fall.

No doubt, he will post something if this does indeed go down.

Nacua’s relationship drama

Nacua was dating Hallie Aiono for three and a half years before the couple broke up in early 2025. It was an ugly and public breakup, which also included Aiono taking a paternity test to confirm her son, Kingston, was indeed the NFL star’s.

Hallie Aiono's January 18 Instagram story post.
Hallie Aiono's January 18 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@hallieraiono

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships