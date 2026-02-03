Rams Star Puka Nacua Claims Sydney Sweeney Date Looking Unrecognizable With Haircut
Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua took his shot at actress Sydney Sweeney. Did it pay off with a date? He says so. He will certainly be rocking a dramatic new look for it with his haircut.
Nacua had an unreal season with 129 catches (best in NFL) with 1715 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving.
After the team lost a heartbreaker to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, Nacua didn’t head to the Super Bowl but instead the Pro Bowl Games.
RELATED: Puka Nacua’s ex Hallie shows Rams star sneaky love for Bears win
He showed up without his long hair, looking like a whole different person.
Remember in 2024 he even had this look:
He chopped it off, though, after the Rams’ loss and showed it off on social media.
And here he is now at the Pro Bowl festivities.
Nacua shoots his shot at Sweeney
The 24-year-old Nacua responded to the 28-year-old Sweeney’s post about what she looks for in a man, saying “love skydiving.”
RELATED: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin in BTS pic
Well, apparently it worked as Nacua and his new hair revealed he has a date on Wednesday for that skydiving adventure.
At least all the long hair won’t be blowing in his face during the free fall.
No doubt, he will post something if this does indeed go down.
Nacua’s relationship drama
Nacua was dating Hallie Aiono for three and a half years before the couple broke up in early 2025. It was an ugly and public breakup, which also included Aiono taking a paternity test to confirm her son, Kingston, was indeed the NFL star’s.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.