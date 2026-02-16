Puka Nacua Sparks Dating Rumors After Sighting With WWE Star Charlotte Flair
In this story:
Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua has been extremely busy ever since his NFL season ended a few weeks ago.
This is especially relevant when it comes to his personal life. The All-Pro wideout turned heads when he shot his shot at A-list actress Sydney Sweeney with a viral X post taking about how he loves skydiving (after Sweeney said she wanted a man she could skydive with).
RELATED:Rams Star Puka Nacua Claims Sydney Sweeney Date Looking Unrecognizable With Haircut
While that didn't amount in a date with Sweeney, it didn't take Puka long to move on.
On February 5, the California Post published an article that included several photos of Nacua walking arm-in-arm with 33-year-old social media influencer Hannah Stocking (who has dated NBA star Klay Thompson in the past), after the two apparently went on a date in West Hollywood.
RELATED: Puka Nacua Spotted With Klay Thompson's Ex After Sydney Sweeney Date Claim
As interesting as this meetup with Stocking was, Nacua isn't tied down by anything, as he remains out and about and in the public eye.
This was made clear by his appearance at the Daytona 500 on February 15, which he posted about on Instagram.
RELATED: Puka Nacua's ex Hallie raises eyebrows in Bears colors holding Rams star's baby
Puka Nacua's photos With Charlotte Flair Raise Eyebrows
Puka didn't post every photo he took from the Daytona 500. WWE star Charlotte Flair (who is 15 years older than Nacua) posted several photos of them together on her Instagram story.
One was them two posing together with the caption, "Yoooo this was so fun!!"
Flair has also posted several more photos to her story, including one of them arm in arm together.
These photos have sparked dating rumors between Puka and Flair, although these remain pure speculation at this point. Still, this is further proof that Nacua is staying busy this offseason.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.