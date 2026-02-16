Puka Nacua Sparks Dating Rumors After Sighting With WWE Star Charlotte Flair

Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua has been extremely busy ever since his NFL season ended a few weeks ago.

This is especially relevant when it comes to his personal life. The All-Pro wideout turned heads when he shot his shot at A-list actress Sydney Sweeney with a viral X post taking about how he loves skydiving (after Sweeney said she wanted a man she could skydive with).

Actress Sydney Sweeney | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RELATED:Rams Star Puka Nacua Claims Sydney Sweeney Date Looking Unrecognizable With Haircut

While that didn't amount in a date with Sweeney, it didn't take Puka long to move on.

On February 5, the California Post published an article that included several photos of Nacua walking arm-in-arm with 33-year-old social media influencer Hannah Stocking (who has dated NBA star Klay Thompson in the past), after the two apparently went on a date in West Hollywood.

Hannah Stocking. | Instagram/@hannahstocking

RELATED: Puka Nacua Spotted With Klay Thompson's Ex After Sydney Sweeney Date Claim

As interesting as this meetup with Stocking was, Nacua isn't tied down by anything, as he remains out and about and in the public eye.

This was made clear by his appearance at the Daytona 500 on February 15, which he posted about on Instagram.

RELATED: Puka Nacua's ex Hallie raises eyebrows in Bears colors holding Rams star's baby

Puka Nacua's photos With Charlotte Flair Raise Eyebrows

Puka didn't post every photo he took from the Daytona 500. WWE star Charlotte Flair (who is 15 years older than Nacua) posted several photos of them together on her Instagram story.

One was them two posing together with the caption, "Yoooo this was so fun!!"

Charlotte Flair's February 16 Instagram story. | Instagram/@charlottewwe

Flair has also posted several more photos to her story, including one of them arm in arm together.

Charlotte Flair's February 16 Instagram story. | Instagram/@charlottewwe

These photos have sparked dating rumors between Puka and Flair, although these remain pure speculation at this point. Still, this is further proof that Nacua is staying busy this offseason.

TRENDING: #Rams star WR Puka Nacua spent the day yesterday with WWE star Charlotte Flair at the Daytona 500.



Flair wrote on Instagram: “Yoooo this was fun!!”



Fans have begun to speculate that they are DATING after this: Puka commented below multiple of her posts this week.



👀 pic.twitter.com/BAFoILuf93 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 16, 2026

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex