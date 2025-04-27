The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks even more crazy when Dolphins call

Quinn Ewers gets the call from Miami while in a room full of countless big-game hunting trophies.

Former Longhorns Quinn Ewers participates in Texas' Pro Day at the Texas Football Training Facility on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
For most of the draft it looked like Texas Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers was going to go undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Then the Miami Dolphins called in the seventh round with the 231st overall pick while he sat in his viral hunting room.

The 22-year-old Ewers was a key peice for coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas last season with 3472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinals before losing to eventual champion Ohio State.

Quinn Ewer
He gave up transferring from the Longhorns for millions of dollars in NIL money as Arch Manning is taking over in Austin, but now he’s made it to the pros.

Ewers initially went viral on Day 2 when cameras panned over his insane draft room full of big-game hunting trophies. A video showed him again with more of a view of all the stuffed animals on the wall and it’s even more crazy than initially thought.

Wow, that’s crazy.

There’s actually a Tampa Bay Buccaneers hat there. Ewers was ready for Florida it looks like whichever team.

It was a long three days for Ewers as he had to listen to 12 other QBs get called before his name, but he made it and now he can hang whatever hunting trophies he wants in his new home in Miami.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media.

