Quinn Hughes' Rumored GF Olivia Turns Heads With Post Amid USA White House Visit

The members of the USA men's hockey team were heroes when they won the country's first gold medal in men's hockey since 1980 on February 22.

24-year-old New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes is the one who secured the USA the gold when he scored a sudden-death goal in the overtime period against Canada to break a 1-1 tie. Jack isn't the only member of the Hughes family on Team USA, as his older brother, Quinn, is a world-class defender and was a key part of the USA making it to the gold medal game in the first place.

Not only was Hughes the most important piece of Team USA's defense (perhaps aside from star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck), but he scored the overtime goal in the USA's quarterfinal win that advanced them to the semis.

While the Hughes brothers were heroes on February 22, them and much of the rest of the USA men's hockey team have become villains to many Americans, given the laughs they had in the locker room postgame when speaking with the USA president Donald Trump, and Trump lamented that he also had to invite the women's hockey team (who also won gold medals) to the White House.

This didn't stop the men's hockey team from attending the State of the Union at the White House on February 24, which is frustrating other members of the American media and select sports fans, as well.

When Quinn was asked to address this during his appearance on ABC News Tuesday morning, he said, "Yeah, we're excited to go. It's something you don't get to do... every Tuesday. But yeah, but it's going to be special for us, but I'm glad you mentioned the women's team again. You know, we're really happy for them," per an X post from Curtis Houck.

WATCH: Quinn Hughes was asked by ABC's George Stephanopoulos about attending tonight's State of the Union...



"I don't know how much we're allowed to say, but yes. Yeah, we're excited to go. Something you don't get to do -- I don't know what today is - every Tuesday. But yeah --… pic.twitter.com/POH9XIXqyv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2026

"Obviously, a lot [is] going on on social media surrounding our team and their team. But, the last couple we've done a lot of training with them and got to know a lot of those girls really well. We're extremely happy to come," Hughes continued.

