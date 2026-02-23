Quinn Hughes' Rumored Girlfriend Olivia Causes Stir in Workout Selfie After Olympics

One couldn't blame the USA men's hockey team if they were still partying over 30 hours after what they accomplished at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 22.

This is owed to the USA squad defeating Canada in the gold medal match by a score of 2-1, which came from a sudden-death golden goal from New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes.

Jack Hughes of the United States | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Jack wasn't the only member of the Hughes family to play for Team USA. His brother Quinn (who is a star defender on the Minnesota Wild) was a pivotal part of the USA squad's success.

In fact, there's a strong case to be made that the USA isn't even in the gold medal game without Quinn, given the game-winning goal he scored against Sweden in the quarterfinals. What's for sure is that Quinn celebrated this gold medal hard, which was shown by an interview he did on NBC afterwards.

A truly special interview with Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck. Beers in hand. Quinn shouting out the troops. The game MVP standing like a statue. Dylan Larkin video bomb. Hockey.pic.twitter.com/HKTk0Dknl6 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 22, 2026

Quinn Hughes' Rumored Girlfriend Olivia Bonn Stuns in Selfie After USA Olympic Gold

There has been some speculation that Hughes is dating influencer Olivia Bonn. Neither has confirmed these rumors to this point, but some believe this is because they intend to keep their personal lives private.

Bonn also hasn't posted anything about Hughes or Team USA's gold medal performance.

Olivia Bonn | Instagram/@oliviaabonn

However, Bonn did get active on February 23, both on Instagram and at the gym.

She posted a mirror selfie after what appeared to be a workout to her Instagram story without a caption.

Olivia Bonn's February 23 Instagram story. | Instagram/@livvbonn

It will be interesting to see whether any more fuel is poured on the relationship rumors between Hughes and Bonn now that the Olympics are over.

