Jack Hughes' Stance on USA Hockey's Donald Trump White House Visit Speaks Volumes

The USA men's hockey team has received some criticism for deciding to accept USA President Donald Trump's invitation to the White House, which is taking place on February 24.

The biggest name on Team USA right now is Jack Hughes, who scored the game-winning goal against Canada to win the USA a gold medal on February 22.

Jack Hughes | IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Jack Hughes was interviewed in Miami by The Daily Mail on the morning of February 24 and was asked about the USA men's hockey team getting to visit the White House.

"Yeah, we're excited. I mean, like, everything is so political. We're athletes, we're so proud to represent the US. And when you get the chance to go to the White House and meet the president, we're proud to be Americans, and we're patriotic. No matter what your views are, we're super excited to go to the White House tomorrow and just be a part of that," Hughes said, per an X post from Eric Daugherty.

The United States celebrate | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When asked his opinion about the women's hockey team deciding not to attend the White House, Hughes said, "They got busy schedules, too. Everyone is giving us backlash for all the social media stuff today. It's so negative, people are so negative out there, and they are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing.

"Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Athletes' Village, I think we are so tight with their group after we won the gold medal... I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them, and we know the same way we feel about them, they feel about us," Hughes continued.

🚨 BREAKING: Team USA hockey star Jack Hughes REFUSES to cave to the leftist mob, says he's proud to go see President Trump at the White House



LFG! 🔥



"We're excited! Everything is so political. We're athletes, we're PROUD to represent the US. You get the chance to meet the… pic.twitter.com/pk2LwYU8Fa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 24, 2026

There's surely still more commentary to come on this, especially once the men's hockey team arrives at the White House later on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump points to the crowd | Andrew Craft / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

