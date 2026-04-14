Raven Johnson arrived at the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday night as one of the most decorated players in college basketball after five seasons playing for Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks.

However, her shining moment wasn't just about getting drafted, but what came afterwards.

New York, NY, USA; Raven Johnson poses for a photo on the orange carpet before the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Moments after the Indiana Fever selected Johnson with the No. 10 overall pick, attention shifted to another storyline.

The move instantly placed her alongside a rapidly rising core headlined by Caitlin Clark and, more specifically, her former Gamecocks teammate, Aliyah Boston.

Dallas, TX, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston at press conference at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When asked what it means that she'll be reuniting with her former college running mate, Johnson didn't hesitate.

"It means a lot. She's a pro. I mean, she's one of the best in the league. So she's a great human being outside of basketball. I think she's gonna teach me a lot about being a pro," Johnson said. "That's a franchise that likes to win, and I like to win myself. So I'm very excited to be joining that franchise."

From @GamecockWBB to the @IndianaFever 🙌



Raven Johnson talks about teaming back up with Aliyah Boston, and what she will bring to the Fever team! pic.twitter.com/k30WC02ONA — WNBA (@WNBA) April 14, 2026

Johnson’s college résumé at South Carolina is about as battle-tested as it gets.

She was a two-time NCAA champion (2022, 2024), a 2026 WBCA All-American, and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, a reflection of her identity as a disruptive, high-IQ guard.

Statistically, Johnson wasn’t a volume scorer, but that misses the point.

Phoenix, AZ, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Ta'niya Latson (00) and guard Raven Johnson (25) react in the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Across her career, she averaged 6.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game across 154 appearances (117 starts), impacting games across every phase.

Her 2025-26 season showcased her ability to run an elite offense while anchoring perimeter defense, averaging a career-high 9.9 points, 5.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 28.6 minutes per game, while shooting 48.6% from the field and 39.8% from deep.

Most importantly, she’s poised, physical, and wired to win, exactly what the Fever need right now.

Phoenix, AZ, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) against the UConn Huskies during the semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Aliyah Boston-Raven Johnson Connection

Boston was historic at South Carolina. She led the program to a national title in 2022, won National Player of the Year, and swept both offensive and defensive accolades at the highest level.

She finished her career as the program's all-time leader in rebounds (1,493) and total win shares (35.5), while also ranking second in blocks (330) and free-throw percentage (75.9%) and fourth in points (1,942).

Boston has since transitioned seamlessly into the WNBA, winning Rookie of the Year in 2023 and quickly becoming one of the league’s most reliable two-way stars.

Hartford, Connecticut, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1), guard Raven Johnson (25) and forward Aliyah Boston (4) head to the sideline during a timeout against the UConn Huskies in the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Johnson played alongside Boston at South Carolina from 2021 to 2023 in a system built on defense, ball movement, and accountability.

That familiarity now carries into the pros, where chemistry is often the hardest thing to manufacture.

Short term, Johnson likely slots in as a rotational guard who can stabilize lineups, defend opposing backcourts, and facilitate alongside Clark.

Long term, she has the tools to become a foundational piece, especially as a defensive counterbalance to Indiana’s offensive firepower.