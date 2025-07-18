Fever's Aliyah Boston takes Caitlin Clark's drink away at WNBA All-Star Party
Caitlin Clark isn’t able to play in the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis due to a groin injury and is devastated she can’t perform for the home crowd. While she won’t be in the game, she was the life on the party on Thursday night.
The 23-year-old Indiana Fever All-Star has had quite the up-and-down season struggling with her normal deadly shooting from deep after she had an incredible Rookie of the Year first season. She’s still averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.
No doubt, Clark would play if she could, but she’s still enjoying her time with her teammates and the other All-Stars. She attended the big official party in downtown Indy and was seen on camera getting wild on a few occasions.
Clark made an appearance on the Twitch channel from the Minnesota Lynx duo of Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman called “Studbudz” where they stream themselves all the time, including announcing they’ll be live for the 72 hours of the All-Star events. While appearing in the video, teammate Aliyah Boston made sure to take away Clark’s adult beverage for the camera with the ultimate assist.
Clark deserves to let loose and celebrate herself as an All-Star. There’s just a lot of young fans watching so that’s why Boston made sure to keep her image wholesome for the video. That’s what good teammates do.
