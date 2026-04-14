The moment Azzi Fudd stepped onto the orange carpet in New York, it was clear the night was going to belong to her.

Draped in a custom silver-and-black Coach look, complete with a sequined silk chiffon slip, lace-back corset, and a dramatic velvet bow, Fudd made a statement the moment she arrived at the 2026 WNBA Draft.

New York, NY, USA; Azzi Fudd poses for a photo on the orange carpet before the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Minutes later, the Dallas Wings made it official: Fudd was the No. 1 overall pick.

Almost immediately after hearing her name called, Fudd spoke about the fact that she will now be teaming up with her former college teammate at UConn, Paige Bueckers.

"I'm excited to play again with Paige," Fudd said. "She's an incredible person, an incredible player. It's going to be a lot of fun.

Fudd just capped off one of the best college basketball careers in UConn Huskies program history.

Despite injuries limiting large chunks of her sophomore and junior seasons, when she was healthy, she was one of the most efficient scorers in the country.

She finished her career shooting 42.2% from three (third all-time in program history) and 92.5% from the free-throw line, while averaging 14.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game across 115 games.

Connecticut guard Azzi Fudd (35) makes a three-pointer against South Carolina at Mortgage Matchup Center during the Women's Final Four in Phoenix. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After winning an NCAA title along with Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors in 2025 alongside Bueckers, Fudd followed it up with her most dominant campaign yet this past season.

She earned first-team All-Big East honors for a second straight year and was named a first-team All-American after averaging a career-high 17.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 steals per game, while shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.

Hartford, CT, USA; UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers and UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images | Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

Why the Fudd-Bueckers Pairing is Different

Bueckers was the 2025 No. 1 pick, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, and now Fudd's teammate again in Dallas.

But this isn’t just a basketball reunion. It’s personal.

Multiple reports over the past year confirmed that Fudd and Bueckers are dating, a relationship that traces back to their teenage years in USA Basketball and was made public in 2025.

Now, for the first time, one of the sport’s most high-profile couples will share the court professionally.

Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. | Lucas Boland / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fudd and Bueckers spent four seasons together at UConn, often battling injuries that prevented them from fully peaking as a duo.

However, that 2025 title run was also the clearest glimpse of what she and Bueckers could be together, when both were finally healthy at the same time.

Now they get a clean slate, on a team that desperately needs it.

New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) poses for photos with Azzi Fudd who was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dallas is coming off back-to-back losing seasons and is looking to re-establish itself in a rapidly expanding WNBA landscape.

Adding Fudd, arguably one of the best shooting prospects in years, directly addresses a major weakness.

Pair that with Bueckers’ playmaking and star power, plus veteran scorer Arike Ogunbowale, and you’re suddenly looking at one of the most intriguing backcourts in basketball.