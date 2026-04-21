Ravens' Derrick Henry Debuts Photo of Third Baby Girl With GF Adrianna Rivas

Baltimore Ravens superstar running back Derrick Henry is headed for the NFL Hall of Fame after his career ends. However, he still has a lot more left in the gas tank until he hangs up the cleats.

Not to mention that while Henry has done extremely well financially in his career, he still has a family to provide for. And that family grew by one earlier this year.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On February 4, an article from PEOPLE revealed that Henry and his girlfriend, Adrianna Rivas, welcomed their third child into the world together earlier in the year.

"We just had a new baby girl. So my third girl, three girls in a row. I'm a girl dad," Henry was quoted as saying. His oldest daughter is named Valentina, who is five years old. And his middle daughter is named Celine. All three of his daughters are with Rivas, whom he has been dating since 2016.

Derrick Henry and his girlfriend | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Henry also added, "My 5-year-old, she's playing basketball now and soccer. So just watching her and watching that competitive spirit grow. Then my 1-year-old, who will be 2 in April, [is] watching her big sister and can't wait for her time to go play sports."

"I'm thankful to be able to have three and be the best dad that I can be. It's the best title you have in this life," the former Alabama Crimson Tide star said.

While Henry was fine speaking about how newborn during this interview, he actually hadn't revealed her name at any point.

Derrick Henry kisses his girlfriend Adrianna Rivas after running with his daughter Valentina | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Derrick Henry Reveals Third Daughter's Name, Jokes About Wanting a Boy

But that changed on April 21, when Henry made a post to his Instagram story that showed him holding his new daughter.

Her name is Monroe Capri Henry, and she was born on January 13, 2026. There were several captions included, with one of them writing, "Heaven Sent 🙏🏽❤️".

He also added, "GIRL DAD" and added a joke at another point, which read, "Just what we needed **Jesus send me a boy though 😭".

Congrats! Ravens star RB Derrick Henry announced he gave birth to his third child a baby girl named Monroe Capri with his partner Adrianna Rivas.



"Just what we needed, Jesus send me a boy though."



Henry now has three daughters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DXQJo23JrC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 21, 2026

Given that Henry already has three daughters, it's fair enough to understand why he would want to have a boy. Perhaps he and his girlfriend will keep trying for more children, which is what this caption seems to suggest.

As if Henry needed any extra motivation to perform on the field in 2026, he now has it in the form of another daughter.