Derrick Henry just received a massive payday for selling his Tennessee mansion

The powerhouse NFL running back is closing the door on the city he used to play for.

Joseph Galizia

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Ravens at Huntington Bank Field.
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Ravens at Huntington Bank Field.

Derrick Henry had another big score, this time in real estate.

The 30-year-old NFL superstar has sold his mansion in Tennessee and received a huge payday for doing so.

According to TMZ, Henry, who famously played for the Tennessee Titans for seven years, officially parted ways with his home on Tuesday, November 19, roughly eight months after he was signed by the Baltimore Ravens. The Pro Bowl running back snagged a whopping $3.2 million for the sale.

Henry's former home was a gorgeous estate, complete with six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a pool and spa, and a full bar. That's not all though. The estate also has a guest house with a huge garage. Devin Roper of Compass, who helped facilitate the sale, shared a video of the entire estate on her personal Youtube channel.

This would officially close the door on Henry's time in the volunteer state. He comfortably moved to Baltimore in the off-season after the Ravens paid him $16 million for a two-year contract. 

During his stint with the Titans, Henry ran for over 9,500 yards and scored 90 touchdowns. His success continues for the Ravens, where he's rushed for 1,185 yards and 13 touchdowns so far this season, with several more games to go. 

