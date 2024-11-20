Derrick Henry just received a massive payday for selling his Tennessee mansion
Derrick Henry had another big score, this time in real estate.
The 30-year-old NFL superstar has sold his mansion in Tennessee and received a huge payday for doing so.
According to TMZ, Henry, who famously played for the Tennessee Titans for seven years, officially parted ways with his home on Tuesday, November 19, roughly eight months after he was signed by the Baltimore Ravens. The Pro Bowl running back snagged a whopping $3.2 million for the sale.
Henry's former home was a gorgeous estate, complete with six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a pool and spa, and a full bar. That's not all though. The estate also has a guest house with a huge garage. Devin Roper of Compass, who helped facilitate the sale, shared a video of the entire estate on her personal Youtube channel.
This would officially close the door on Henry's time in the volunteer state. He comfortably moved to Baltimore in the off-season after the Ravens paid him $16 million for a two-year contract.
During his stint with the Titans, Henry ran for over 9,500 yards and scored 90 touchdowns. His success continues for the Ravens, where he's rushed for 1,185 yards and 13 touchdowns so far this season, with several more games to go.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win
Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop