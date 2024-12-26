Derrick Henry's gf Adrianna Rivas celebrates historic Ravens milestone
The Baltimore Ravens delivered a 31-2 shellacking of the Houston Texans as a Christmas gift to their fans. One of the millions of people watching was star running back Derrick Henry's longtime girlfriend Adrianna Rivas, and she got to witness history.
Henry recorded his 16th touchdown of the season during the game which set a Ravens single-season record. It was his first touchdown in four games.
After the game, Adrianna celebrated the running back's milestone on social media.
Adrianna shared a post from the Ravens honoring Henry's historic mark with the message, "To God be the glory!"
Henry has proven to be a homerun free agency signing for the Ravens.
Entering the final game of the regular season, Henry has rushed for 1,783 yards and 14 touchdowns. He trails only Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who has rushed for 1,838 yards.
Henry and Adrianna have been dating since 2016 when he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans. She received her bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Texas the same year.
The couple has two daughters together, Valentina Allure who was born in 2020, and Celine Amor who was born in April 2024.
