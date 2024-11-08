Derrick Henry’s jacked arms look massive in sleeveless fit for Ravens game
Derrick Henry is listed at 6-foot-2, 247 pounds, and it’s pure muscle. He’s also super fast and athletic — a true freak on the football field.
The Baltimore Ravens running back and NFL’s leading rusher heading into Week 10 showed up in shorts and a sleeveless shirt to M&T Bank Field in Baltimore for Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
What stood out is just how jacked the 30-year-old All-Pro’s arms look. It’s almost like he’s training for bodybuilding and a Mr. Olympia contest and not football.
That’s a scary dude coming through. There’s a reason why defensive backs shy away from him coming like a freight train at them because they become viral memes by bouncing off him or flying from his stiff arms with those tree trunks for arms.
Henry entered the night with a league-leading 1052 yards and 13 overall touchdowns. The former Tennessee Titans star is well on his way to his third rushing title and possible an MVP award.
With over 10,000 career yards and over 100 touchdowns, Henry is a lock for the Hall of Fame. There may never be another running back with the speed and size — and arms — of Henry.
