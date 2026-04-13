Rory McIlroy's Masters Career Earnings Prove Patience Paid Off
On April 12, Northern Irish golf icon Rory McIlroy became the fourth golfer in the sport's history to win The Masters for the second straight year. He joins legends Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods to earn this accomplishment.
McIlroy securing that first green jacket was one of the most heartwarming moments in all of sports last year. And heading into this year's tournament, he explained that he believed if he were to win any major tournament in 2026, it would be The Masters again, given his familiarity with Augusta National Golf Club.
Rory has made it a long way to reach this point. He became a professional golfer in 2007 and made his debut in the PGA Tour when he was 18 years old, in 2008, which means he has been on the tour for half of his life.
His first time playing The Masters was in 2009. He tied for 20th place in that tournament, missed the cut the next year, tied for 15th place the year after, then tied for 40th, tied for 25th in 2013, tied for eighth in 2014, and then secured his first top-five Masters finish in 2015, finishing solely in fourth place.
He finished anywhere between 5th and 21st place from then to 2021, when he missed the cut for a second time. He got a 2nd place finish in 2023, missed the cut in 2023, tied for 22nd in 2024, and how has won the tournament for two straight years.
Rory McIlroy's Masters Career Earnings Speak Volumes
On April 12, the @DKSportsbook X account tallied the total earnings McIlroy has made at the Masters, and it shows how much these two victories have mattered.
"2009 — $71,400
2010 — $0
2011 — $128,000
2012 — $32,000
2013 — $56,040
2014 — $234,000
2015 — $480,000
2016 — $230,000
2017 — $354,750
2018 — $386,375
2019 — $107,956
2020 — $437,000
2021 — $0
2022 — $1,620,000
2023 — $0
2024 — $175,500
2025 — $4,200,000
2026 — $4,500,000
"Took a while… then it all hit at once," the X post wrote.
This means that McIlroy has made a total of $13,043,021 at The Masters in his prestigious career, but $8.7 million of that has come in the past two years alone. This is a testament to McIlroy's persistence, patience, and perseverance in an extremely difficult sport.
Now McIlroy will look to become the first golfer to ever win The Masters for three straight years in 2027, and hopefully add to this impressive earnings tally.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.