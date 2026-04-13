Rory McIlroy's Masters Career Earnings Prove Patience Paid Off

On April 12, Northern Irish golf icon Rory McIlroy became the fourth golfer in the sport's history to win The Masters for the second straight year. He joins legends Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods to earn this accomplishment.

McIlroy securing that first green jacket was one of the most heartwarming moments in all of sports last year. And heading into this year's tournament, he explained that he believed if he were to win any major tournament in 2026, it would be The Masters again, given his familiarity with Augusta National Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Rory has made it a long way to reach this point. He became a professional golfer in 2007 and made his debut in the PGA Tour when he was 18 years old, in 2008, which means he has been on the tour for half of his life.

His first time playing The Masters was in 2009. He tied for 20th place in that tournament, missed the cut the next year, tied for 15th place the year after, then tied for 40th, tied for 25th in 2013, tied for eighth in 2014, and then secured his first top-five Masters finish in 2015, finishing solely in fourth place.

Rory McIlroy celebrates | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He finished anywhere between 5th and 21st place from then to 2021, when he missed the cut for a second time. He got a 2nd place finish in 2023, missed the cut in 2023, tied for 22nd in 2024, and how has won the tournament for two straight years.

Rory McIlroy's Masters Career Earnings Speak Volumes

On April 12, the @DKSportsbook X account tallied the total earnings McIlroy has made at the Masters, and it shows how much these two victories have mattered.

"2009 — $71,400

2010 — $0

2011 — $128,000

2012 — $32,000

2013 — $56,040

2014 — $234,000

2015 — $480,000

2016 — $230,000

2017 — $354,750

2018 — $386,375

2019 — $107,956

2020 — $437,000

2021 — $0

2022 — $1,620,000

2023 — $0

2024 — $175,500

2025 — $4,200,000

2026 — $4,500,000



"Took a while… then it all hit at once," the X post wrote.

Rory McIlroy’s career earnings at Augusta:



2009 — $71,400

2010 — $0

2011 — $128,000

2012 — $32,000

2013 — $56,040

2014 — $234,000

2015 — $480,000

2016 — $230,000

2017 — $354,750

2018 — $386,375

2019 — $107,956

2020 — $437,000

2021 — $0

2022 — $1,620,000

2023 — $0

2024 — $175,500… pic.twitter.com/AGIQAYNHm0 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 12, 2026

This means that McIlroy has made a total of $13,043,021 at The Masters in his prestigious career, but $8.7 million of that has come in the past two years alone. This is a testament to McIlroy's persistence, patience, and perseverance in an extremely difficult sport.

Now McIlroy will look to become the first golfer to ever win The Masters for three straight years in 2027, and hopefully add to this impressive earnings tally.