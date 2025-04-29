Ciara and daughter crush Russell Wilson in unreal ‘Wicked’ witch birthday fits
Russell Wilson and Ciara went all out for daughter Sienna Princess’s 8th birthday party with a Wicked theme. Sienna’s Elphaba costume stole the show as mom and dad got into the spirit with their own costumes in what looked like an epic day.
The New York Giants quarterback and his recording artist wife just had the most adorable family Easter in matching fits for the boys and the same for the girls, and then cheered on Sienna in her basketball game where she so looked like mom’s twin.
RELATED: Giants’ Russell Wilson has dad duty for rarely-seen toddler Amora with amazing hair
For the big birthday No. 8, Ciara posted the sweetest message: “A Wicked Birthday for our Princess Sienna! The Big 8! Sienna, you are beyond amazing and the sweetest daughter anyone could ask for! You have the biggest heart and it feels our heart with joy to see how much your family and friends love you! The love, confidence, and excellence you radiate makes everyone feel like they're Defying Gravity! Happy Birthday SiSi! @DangeRussWilson and I love you so much!..And @Cynthia Erivo you are beyond! 🧙♀️🎂.”
Then she showed off the party where dad played the character Fiyero.
While mom had on a witch fit straight out of Shiz University.
The two witches together with Sienna as the lead character Elphaba crushed dad and his costume in this photo.
RELATED: Ciara’s fit upstages her Giants QB hubby Russell Wilson in official team photo
Here’s the full epic Wicked video of the party Ciara shared with tons more fun moments.
How adorable! The happiest of birthdays to Sienna Princess.
