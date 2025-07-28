The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic announcement

The singer now holds the distinction of being the 'first person in the world' to receive the honor.

Michelle McGahan

Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory
Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Congratulations are in order for Ciara, who just received her Benin citizenship. (The West African country, under a new law, has now granted citizenship to descendants of slaves, the Associated Press reports.)

The singer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model celebrated her historic achievement by announcing the news via Instagram on Sunday, July 27, in a video that shows her proudly receiving her citizenship paperwork and speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony.

"July 26, history was made," the "1, 2 Step" artist captioned the footage. "On this year’s United Nations International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent, I was honored to receive Beninese citizenship, becoming the first person in the world granted nationality under this new initiative."

RELATED: Russell Wilson is giving Instagram husband at wife Ciara's 'Today' show performance

Russell Wilson — ever the most supportive husband in the world — proudly posted about his wife's incredible achievement via his own Instagram Story, leading to a sweet (and total meta) moment between the happy couple.

"So proud of you baby! @ciara ❤️ Africa," the New York Giants QB captioned the post, in which he re-grammed his wife's video.

Ciara, for her own part, shared Wilson's loving message on her own Instagram Story.

RELATED: Russell Wilson, wife Ciara somehow never age in NFL then vs. now photos

Ciara Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson praises wife Ciara via Instagram after she received her Benin citizenship in July 2025. / Ciara/Instagram

"I love you baby!" she responded.

The couple, who have been married since 2016, are the proud parents of four children: Ciara's son Future Jr., whom she shares with ex Future, and Sienna, Win, and Amora.

Congratulations, Ciara!

Published
Michelle McGahan
MICHELLE MCGAHAN

Michelle is an editor based in the New York metro area reporting on celebrity and entertainment news. She has in-depth knowledge of pop music and fandom. Michelle has worked in editorial roles across media outlets such as Newsweek, Us Weekly, iHeartRadio and more. She is a cum laude graduate of Drew University.

Home/News