Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic announcement
Congratulations are in order for Ciara, who just received her Benin citizenship. (The West African country, under a new law, has now granted citizenship to descendants of slaves, the Associated Press reports.)
The singer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model celebrated her historic achievement by announcing the news via Instagram on Sunday, July 27, in a video that shows her proudly receiving her citizenship paperwork and speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony.
"July 26, history was made," the "1, 2 Step" artist captioned the footage. "On this year’s United Nations International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent, I was honored to receive Beninese citizenship, becoming the first person in the world granted nationality under this new initiative."
RELATED: Russell Wilson is giving Instagram husband at wife Ciara's 'Today' show performance
Russell Wilson — ever the most supportive husband in the world — proudly posted about his wife's incredible achievement via his own Instagram Story, leading to a sweet (and total meta) moment between the happy couple.
"So proud of you baby! @ciara ❤️ Africa," the New York Giants QB captioned the post, in which he re-grammed his wife's video.
Ciara, for her own part, shared Wilson's loving message on her own Instagram Story.
RELATED: Russell Wilson, wife Ciara somehow never age in NFL then vs. now photos
"I love you baby!" she responded.
The couple, who have been married since 2016, are the proud parents of four children: Ciara's son Future Jr., whom she shares with ex Future, and Sienna, Win, and Amora.
Congratulations, Ciara!