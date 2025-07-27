Ciara crushes Russell Wilson in jean shorts, Giants fit stunner posing on field
Ciara once again crushed husband Russell Wilson in a photo with her fit. This time it was at New York Giants training camp.
Wilson, 36, is headed into his 13th NFL season and first with the Giants as he tries to win the starting quarterback job. He’s been with wife Ciara for nine of those season and they just never seem to age when looking at the team photos over the years.
The QB and the recording artist power couple had quite the offseason together where she upstaged him in his first official team photo, and then won the matching denim battle at a New York Knicks game, and went with the amazing look below at the 2025 Met Gala.
They also shared some adorable moments with their four kids where the entire family went in all-black matching fits for dad’s new brand, and then showed up on the first day of training camp in Giants jerseys.
Ciara just shared more from that day in an Instagram post. One photo that stood out was her next to her man in her jean shorts and Wilson jersey where she once again was showing him up.
It’s going to be fun to see what kind of fits Ciara comes up with this season after rocking her Pittsburgh Steelers game-day looks last season.
One thing is certain, she’ll be Wilson’s No. 1 cheerleader.
