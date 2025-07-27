The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara crushes Russell Wilson in jean shorts, Giants fit stunner posing on field

The New York quarterback hasn’t won the starting job, but he’s winning training camp with this photo.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Ciara once again crushed husband Russell Wilson in a photo with her fit. This time it was at New York Giants training camp.

Wilson, 36, is headed into his 13th NFL season and first with the Giants as he tries to win the starting quarterback job. He’s been with wife Ciara for nine of those season and they just never seem to age when looking at the team photos over the years.

The QB and the recording artist power couple had quite the offseason together where she upstaged him in his first official team photo, and then won the matching denim battle at a New York Knicks game, and went with the amazing look below at the 2025 Met Gala.

RELATED: Russell Wilson loves wife Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Ciara and Russell Wilson smile on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala.
Ciara and Russell Wilson arriving at the Met Gala 2025 in New York City. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

They also shared some adorable moments with their four kids where the entire family went in all-black matching fits for dad’s new brand, and then showed up on the first day of training camp in Giants jerseys.

Ciara just shared more from that day in an Instagram post. One photo that stood out was her next to her man in her jean shorts and Wilson jersey where she once again was showing him up.

RELATED: Stephen Curry is third wheel beside Ciara, Ayesha Curry stunning side-by-side

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

It’s going to be fun to see what kind of fits Ciara comes up with this season after rocking her Pittsburgh Steelers game-day looks last season.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

One thing is certain, she’ll be Wilson’s No. 1 cheerleader.

Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara/Instagram

