Russell Wilson is giving Instagram husband at wife Ciara's 'Today' show performance
Russell Wilson served his best "Kris Jenner" during Ciara's Friday, July 11 performance on the "Today" show.
Now, he may not have actually been saying "You're doing amazing, sweetie" as he filmed his wife on his phone, but if there's one thing Wilson knows — besides football — it's how to be the perfect Instagram husband. After all, the New York Giants QB frequently praises the "1, 2 Step" singer on social media ... and his latest posts are no exception.
RELATED: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s dramatic new hairstyle, ‘classic’ pink Adidas fit
RELATED: Russell Wilson loves wife Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Wilson shared several videos of Ciara on his Instagram Story, including one of her intro and another on stage with the hosts of the "Today" show, including Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker. In an "Inception"-like move, the official "Today" show Instagram account then shared a Reel of the NFL star filming it all on his phone.
"If my partner doesn't support me like this??? I don't want it," the morning show's account captioned the video.
Wilson, for his part, then reposted "Today's" video to his own Story, adding in adoring words for his wife.
"So proud of my baby on the TODAY show this morning!!!" he gushed.
The happy couple, who tied the knot in 2016 and are the parents of four children (including Ciara's first-born, whom she shares with ex Future) often share their love and gratitude for each other on social media, hyping up each other whenever possible.
Recently, Wilson gassed up his wife by calling her his "queen" in her history-making cover shoot with Rolling Stone Africa.
