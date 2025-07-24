Russell Wilson, wife Ciara somehow never age in NFL then vs. now photos
Russell Wilson and Ciara just celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary, and now are about to embark on their 9th NFL season together. Looking back at their photos over those seasons reveal how they never seem to age.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, met when he was with the Seattle Seahawks, and have since been together with the Denver Broncos, last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now the New York Giants.
RELATED: Russell Wilson's kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad's new brand
They have four kids with son Future, 11, who Wilson has raised as his own, and together daughter Sienna, 8, Win, 5, who just celebrated his birthday with an amazing post from family bestie Vanessa Bryant, and baby Amora, 1, who looks so much like dad.
The family just all came out in support of dad for Wednesday’s training camp in Giants gear. Here’s a look at the then and now of Ciara and Wilson over their time together as seen through the NFL seasons including the family at Giants camp (scroll through).
RELATED: Russell Wilson loves wife Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Ciara always brings the game-day fashion hits like her giant boots and football purse combo, and this furry creation last season.
The kids are also hits on game days and we can’t wait to see them cheering on their ageless dad for his 13th NFL season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip