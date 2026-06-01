Russell Wilson's Wife Ciara Celebrates 'Saying Yes' Amid CBS Sports Analyst News

One of the more interesting stories to follow during this NFL offseason is what was going to happen with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson's NFL career.

Wilson is coming off a 2025-26 season with the New York Giants, where he lost his starting quarterback job to rookie Jaxson Dart just a few weeks into the year. And since Dart succeeded in the role, the Giants have been intentional about asserting he's their franchise quarterback, which means there's no clear role for Wilson on the team.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Wilson became a free agent this offseason. And since he was noncommittal about whether he wanted to continue his playing career, some wondered whether he had played his final snap, and what might be the next step for him if that was the case.

It appears that there's now an answer to both of these questions, as ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on June 1 that Wilson is finalizing a deal to become a CBS Sports analyst. And in doing so, this means Wilson's NFL career is effectively over.

Sources: Ten-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal to become a CBS Sports analyst. Wilson won a Super Bowl, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and now leaves the NFL to become an analyst on the network’s pregame show that includes James Brown, Nate… pic.twitter.com/YEsi3OyDRv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

Ciara Shows Russell Wilson Love Before CBS Sports Analyst News

Of course, those who've been following Wilson know that he's married to musician Ciara. These two have been married for a decade, have over three children together, and are still clearly going strong.

On May 31, just one day before this news about Wilson becoming a CBS Sports analyst broke, Ciara made an Instagram post showing various photos of her and Wilson, which was captioned, "A big celebration of all the good things we’re saying YES to! Plus a good old healthy debate with my love is always fun! @DangeRussWilson🫶🏽🤟🏽".

Granted, this post was made before the CBS Sports news was finalized. But there's no question that Wilson and Ciara both knew which direction his career was going in what she posted this, given that it was just a day ago.

And she seems to be over the moon about her husband's decision.