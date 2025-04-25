Ryan Clark’s epic reaction to Steelers not taking Shedeur Sanders in NFL draft
Not many experts saw the slide that was coming for former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He went from possibly a top 3 pick in mocks not long before the draft to completely falling out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN NFL analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark couldn’t believe his eyes when the team he loves passed on Sanders in what made for an epic reaction.
For eight seasons from 2006 to 2013 — including the 2008-2009 Super Bowl winning team — Clark played for the Steelers. He still bleeds black and yellow.
While watching Thursday’s draft with his “The Pivot Podcast” co-hosts of Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, Clark eagerly awaited Pittsburgh’s pick at No. 21 where he was hoping to hear Sanders’ name called. The Steelers did not choose Sanders, but instead selected Derrick Harmon, a defensive tackle from the Oregon Ducks.
What happened next was pure gold.
Clark looked utterly shocked while screaming, ”Mason Rudolph! Mason Rudolph!” because that’s the team’s current QB1 option. “He went to Tennessee and got worse!” Clark went on to sarcastically say, “Oh, let’s wait for Aaron (Rodgers). Wait for Aaron to make a decision.”
The former Pro Bowl safety even rocked his sick Steelers 25 jacket and matching shoes.
Hopefully Harmon pans out, and the team also isn’t stuck with “Mason Rudolph!”
