Shedeur Sanders’ shocking NFL draft slide had former teammate Travis Hunter upset
It was a surprising draft day for both Colorado Buffaloes teammates Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, but in completely different ways.
While Hunter went No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after the Cleveland Browns traded the pick, Shedeur, who at one point in mock drafts was projected at No. 3 to the New York Giants kept sliding all the way out of the first round.
Sanders’ dad and college coach Deion Sanders was super happy watching Hunter get selected.
But Deion certainly isn’t happy with what happened with his son.
While Hunter had his moment in his hot-pink fire fit and with his fiancée Leanna Lenee by his side in her black dress, Sanders’ highlight came before the draft when he showed off an unreal pricey diamond chain.
While doing a press conference, Hunter shushed reporters to see who the New Orleans Saints took at No. 9 and was visibly upset when he didn’t hear Shedeur’s name.
Wow. That’s rough. Hunter said, “My bad. I was hoping that was Shedeur.”
The Saints took OT Kelvin Banks out of the Texas Longhorns instead.
There was also hope when the Giants traded for the No. 25 pick, but selected quarterback Jaxson Dart of the Ole Miss Rebels instead.
Sanders won’t slide past Day 2, but it certainly wasn’t how he envisioned his move to the pros.
Deion has treated Hunter like his son, taking him to their ridiculous 500-acre ranch home in Texas on Colorado’s bye week. Hunter and Shedeur are super close both on and off the field. No doubt, Hunter was sad seeing his good friend’s big day turn sour.
