Ryan Clark’s eye-popping outfit on ESPN that you can’t take your eyes off of
What a night of football with the NFL opener coming down to the wire between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens were a toe away from either tying or winning the game with no time on the clock. Afterward, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes joked about Ravens tight end Isiah Likely’s fashion choice for his cleats.
It was also a night for real fashion. Travis Kelce rolled up with a whole new look and haircut, while his girlfriend Taylor Swift stole the show with her look.
RELATED: Derrick Henry comes through in Louis drip ahead of Ravens debut
As a result, there’s lots to talk about in the NFL world this morning, and that’s what Ryan Clark and the ESPN show “Get Up” were doing. It was just hard to focus on what Clark was saying without getting lost in his suit.
“Did Lamar Jackson cost the Ravens down the stretch?”, is the topic here, but the suit stole the show.
Fans were quick to weigh in:
RELATED: 2024 NFL WAG comprehensive list, photos: Taylor Swift, Ciara just the start
Clark is known to be well-dressed regardless of the color.
The important thing here is football is back, whether we are talking about the game or a bright yellow suit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
NBA power couple: Steph posts adorable photos ‘enjoying life’ with wife Ayesha
Girl next door charm: Livvy Dunne comically refuels at iconic southern pit stop
Sweetness x2: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s touching moment after husband Hunter’s race
Homecoming queen: Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning WNBA fit in return