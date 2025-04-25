Shedeur Sanders has classy reaction to NFL draft slide while in sick custom room
This wasn’t how the NFL draft was supposed to go for Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He was supposed to be a first-round lock. Instead he will have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called for the pros. In the aftermath of the shocking slide, Sanders kept it classy.
The day started off full of optimism and a huge and pricey iced-out “Legendary” chain that the son of Deion Sanders rocked for the big day.
He also had a custom and sick draft room built by his SS2LEGENDARY brand that was supposed to literally be a legendary day for the 23-year-old son of the NFL Hall of Famer.
What a setup!
Sanders chose to not be at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and be home with family. He made the right choice because it would’ve been an extra miserable day for Shedeur. At least he was comfortable and in that baller setting.
It looked like he could be picked at No. 25 when the New York Giants — a team he’s been linked to — traded up, but they took another quarterback in Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss.
After falling out of the first round, Sanders addressed everyone on Instagram that Deion shared with Shedeur still rocking the fire necklace.
“We all didn’t expect this of course. But I feel like with God anything possible, everything possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All this is, is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance we all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand we on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We are going to be happy regardless. Legendary.”
He did say he was built for anything before this all happened:
That’s the right attitude and a classy move not to pout, but instead address all the people that were there for him. Good on you, Shedeur. Your big moment is coming.
