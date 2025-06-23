Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, wife Hailey Summers' cute HS sweethearts photo is resurfaced
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a historic NBA season capturing the regular season Most Valuable Player award, the NBA Finals MVP, and brought the Oklahoma City Thunder its first-ever championship with a Game 7 victory Sunday night over the Indiana Pacers.
While the 26-year-old remains pretty private off the court with his wife Hailey Summers and their 1-year-old son Ares, Gilgeous-Alexander had some touching moments with his family after winning the title as he soaked it all in, including the baby almost breaking his MVP trophy.
Summers doesn’t post a lot either. In fact, just today, Monday, June 23, she posted celebration photos in her first Instagram post since April 25.
Summers and Gilgeous-Alexander are both Canadian and met in 2017 in high school. They got married last year and have the one child together.
Summers, like her husband, is a strong athlete. She played soccer at the University of Albany from 2017-2021.
After the win, an old photo of them as teenagers resurfaced.
And here is the happy couple now:
Who would’ve known the kid cut from his JV team and with Summers there in high school would end up an NBA champion — and MVP — and still be together?
It’s an amazing story and journey for Gilgeous-Alexander and Summers. Congrats to them both.
