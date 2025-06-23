The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, wife Hailey Summers' cute HS sweethearts photo is resurfaced

The regular season and NBA Finals MVP celebrated the Thunder’s championship with his wife and their 1-year-old son. See the couple before all the fame.

Matt Ryan

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) hugs his wife, Hailey Summers, after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) hugs his wife, Hailey Summers, after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a historic NBA season capturing the regular season Most Valuable Player award, the NBA Finals MVP, and brought the Oklahoma City Thunder its first-ever championship with a Game 7 victory Sunday night over the Indiana Pacers.

While the 26-year-old remains pretty private off the court with his wife Hailey Summers and their 1-year-old son Ares, Gilgeous-Alexander had some touching moments with his family after winning the title as he soaked it all in, including the baby almost breaking his MVP trophy.

LOOK: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $3.9 million Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms

Shai and Haile
Gilgeous-Alexander shares a hug with Summers after the win. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Summers doesn’t post a lot either. In fact, just today, Monday, June 23, she posted celebration photos in her first Instagram post since April 25.

RELATED: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, wife Hailey drop rare photo together during NBA playoffs

Summers and Gilgeous-Alexander are both Canadian and met in 2017 in high school. They got married last year and have the one child together.

Summers, like her husband, is a strong athlete. She played soccer at the University of Albany from 2017-2021.

After the win, an old photo of them as teenagers resurfaced.

Shai and Hailey
Sportsish/Instagram

And here is the happy couple now:

Hailey Summers and SGA
Hailey Summers/Instagram

Who would’ve known the kid cut from his JV team and with Summers there in high school would end up an NBA champion — and MVP — and still be together?

It’s an amazing story and journey for Gilgeous-Alexander and Summers. Congrats to them both.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with his wife and son
Hailey Summers/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships