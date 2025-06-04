Shaq shocks Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift surprise on ‘New Heights’ podcast
Shaquille O’Neal never ceases to amaze with his antics and crazy stories. Whether it’s dropping the F-bomb on live TV for the last TNT Inside the NBA show, or wrestling Charles Barkley while towering over John Cena in the studio, or revealing his love for Taylor Swift songs, as well as his Super Bowl meeting with her is par for the course for him, but awesome for us.
It’s hard to believe the 7-foot-1, 300+-pound NBA Hall of Famer is 53 now. The man known simply as Shaq — or many other nicknames like “The Big Diesel” — won four NBA championships with three of those coming with the late Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares emotional three words to big Taylor Swift news
He’s always had a big personality and parlayed that into the hit NBA show as a basketball analyst. He showed that same personality on a podcast episode of “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce”, where he showed off his “favorite” song and sang along to Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble.”
RELATED: Injured Caitlin Clark proudly flexes Taylor Swift fit on Indiana Fever plane
Who knew the Big Fella was a Swiftie?
The Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is of course dating Swift and mentioned how she just bought back the rights to all her original music and thanked Shaq for that moment.
On his own “The Big Podcast with Shaq”, he also revealed how he met Swift at the Super Bowl and how a “fine as f***” Ice Spice was there, too.
Leave it to Shaq for these kind of moments. After all, he’s “The Big Entertainer.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?