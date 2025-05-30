Brittany Mahomes shares emotional three words to big Taylor Swift news
A lot was made of the alleged Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes friendship spat that they put to bed during the football season with a hug at the US Open. Now, Brittany was brought to tears by Swift’s big announcement on Friday and had three words she posted on social media for the recording artist.
Brittany is of course the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes while Swift is in a relationship with Patrick’s favorite target Travis Kelce.
The two were last seen together celebrating after Kansas City beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Fast forward to today, May 30, in major news in the music industry, Taylor Swift bought back her master recordings of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital after what she called a “nightmare scenario” where she didn’t have the rights to her original music until now. Swift took to social media to share the news and penned an emotional long letter on her website taylorswift.com.
Brittany reposted the Swift’s news and was brought to tears saying, “Just so amazing 🥹🤍.”
It really is amazing. Congrats to Taylor Swift. Now her and Brittany can celebrate something other than football together. Maybe they can hit up Patrick and Travis’ new steakhouse that opens this summer in Kansas City to cheers to the big news.
