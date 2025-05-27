Injured Caitlin Clark proudly flexes Taylor Swift fit on Indiana Fever plane
Caitlin Clark might be out for two weeks following a quad injury, but the Indiana Fever point guard is still supporting her team — and repping her favorite artist in the process.
On Tuesday, May 27, Clark boarded a plane with her Fever teammates ahead of their Wednesday night game against the Washington Mystics. In a clip shared to the Fever’s official Instagram page, Clark is seen wearing a T-shirt from Taylor Swift’s critically acclaimed “Eras Tour.”
“Reppin’ T-Swift, baby!” says Clark in the video. “Best shirt in the world.”
On a related note, Clark spoke to Bustle earlier this month about how she went to the “Eras Tour” multiple times last year. She revealed that the “Fortnight” hitmaker even sent her bags of “Eras Tour” fan merch.
“It was helpful in [that] I have good drip now,” Clark said. “I have every sweatshirt and Taylor Swift Eras T-shirt in about every color and size. So if anybody needs any, I will let you borrow [one]. But, yeah, I have an option for every outfit. She was kind enough to help me.”
Fans can look forward to seeing the Fever take on the Mystics tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast live on NBA TV.
