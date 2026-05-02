Shedeur Sanders' Mom Pilar and Sister Shelomi Match at Boulder College Graduation

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the biggest names in the NFL, despite only having played one professional season, competing in eight games, and having more interceptions (10) than touchdowns thrown (7) in his career.

And a big reason for this is Sanders' last name. Of course, his father is Deion Sanders, who is one of the most iconic football players in history. Shedeur (and his brother, Shilo) played under Deion at the University of Colorado (Boulder), which was fascinating for football fans to follow.

Deion Sanders with his son Shedeur Sanders (left) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, Shedeur wasn't in Colorado just to play football. He also had to attend classes—or at least do classes online.

It doesn't sound like Shedeur attended too many college classes in person, which Deion conveyed when saying, "I don't even know if Shedeur has ever taken a class on campus in his college career," during an interview on "The Brett Boone Podcast" back in 2024.

But this aversion to in-person classes didn't keep Shedeur from graduating, which he's celebrating on Boulder's campus on May 2.

Shedeur Sanders' Mom and Sister Show Support in Matching Leather Jackets at Boulder Graduation

It appears that Shedeur's graduation is a family affair. This was conveyed by an Instagram post that his mother, Pilar Sanders, made on Saturday.

The post showed Pilar and Sheduer's sister, Shelomi, posing for a video while both were wearing leather jackets. The post was captioned, "Back in Boulder with @shelomisanders for @shedeursanders graduation 🎓🎓🎓❤️❤️❤️❤️".

In the video, Pilar said, "I love it here!" before turning the camera to show Boulder's football stadium, which was filled with soon-to-be college graduates. The field is overlooked by a mountain range, which makes for a beautiful view.

Pilar also added an Instagram story post of her and Shelomi wearing their leather jackets. This story was captioned, "So proud of you @shedeursanders".

Shedeur Sanders | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it's currently unclear whether Deion is also at his son's graduation, he did make an Instagram post as well that reposted Shedeur waiting to graduate alongside many of his peers.

There was also a photo of Shedeur's graduation outfit along with a pair of sneakers.

It would be interesting to find out whether Pilar and Deion were at the graduation together, as they have a strained relationship after divorcing in 2013. However, the times they do come together are when they're both supporting one of their children, so maybe they were able to manage it on Saturday.