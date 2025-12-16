Deion Sanders shares defiant post in pink suit beside iced-out son Shedeur

Deion Sanders and son Shedeur Sanders certainly know how to announce themselves with a fit. Dad may have stole the show, though, for daughter Shelomi Sanders’ birthday.

The Hall of Fame NFL player has been super proud of his rookie Cleveland Browns son Shedeur lately as he’s been starting his first NFL games. After the very first one at the Las Vegas Raiders, the two shared a special moment together.

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ dad Deion has special moment at Browns facility before game

Then Shedeur impressed dad with his new Cleveland-area home where pops couldn’t stop saying “dang.”

Dad then posted a proud yet defiant message for daughter Shelomi’s big 22nd birthday on everything the family has overcome this year:

“I’m so Proud of EVERYONE of y’all. This has been a trying year for us ALL & we hadn’t entertained a pity party or quit. We’ve been lied on cheated, talk about & mistreated but we’re still here. Opportunity awaits us so we’ve got to go get it. Let’s stay focused, stay prayed up, stay prepared & stay on assignment. God got us and I got y’all as well. The organ should’ve kicked in at the end of the previous sentence. #Daddy @deiondrasanders @deionsandersjr @shilosanders @shedeursanders @shelomissanders”

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders clears up thong accusations to his brother Shilo

He then posted a picture with all his kids: Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur, Shelomi, Deiondra, and Shilo, where he wore a can’t-miss pink suit, while Shedeur was in the blue blinged out with his “Legendary” chain on.

Deiondra and Deion Jr. are with dad’s first ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers, while Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi are with ex Pilar Sanders.

Shilo, Pilar, Shedeur, Shelomi, Deion | Pilar Sanders/Instagram

It’s another proud family moment for Deion with his kids after his cancer scare and tough season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

NFL legend Deion Sanders Sr., facing, hugs his son Shedeur Sanders before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring