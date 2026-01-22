Shedeur Sanders Raises Eyebrows With Browns-Inspired Fit at Paris Fashion Week

Shedeur Sanders just completed his rookie season in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns with many up-and-down moments. The one category he certainly was always shining in was his fashion game. He took it to the next level in the offseason with his latest fit, too.

After falling to the 5th round of the draft when he was projected to be a first rounder out of dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur came to Cleveland with a lot to prove.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders rocks awesome custom Nike cleats for Browns vs. Steelers matchup

He finished the season with 1400 yards passing, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He went 3-4 as the starter on a terrible 5-12 Cleveland team.

While he was hit or miss on the field like this pass that had dad upset, he certainly made a statement with his bold fits like one with his face on it, and his glamorous all-leather look.

Sheduer and brother Shilo stun in Paris

He and brother Shilo Sanders, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason, attended Paris Fashion Week sitting front row at the Amiri Fall/Winter show while looking quite fly. Shedeur rocked the Browns-inspired color that is sure to raise some eyebrows.

RELATED: Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo turns heads in Browns fit while Shedeur Sanders starts

He certainly got his fashion game from dad Deion, though.

Not only should Deion Sanders coach FSU, he should do so in a fur coat at all times. pic.twitter.com/eBHVzT8Ro5 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 8, 2019

Also mom Pilar, who was a hit at his games this past season in many head-turning looks like her elite fur coat in the Cleveland cold, and this orange stunner below.

Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Sheduer doesn’t have to worry about impressing anyone with how he dresses, but he will have to worry about impressing a new coach in Cleveland with how he plays. The search continues after the team fired Kevin Stefanski, who now is the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama