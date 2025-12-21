Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar turns heads in elite fur coat fit at Browns-Bills game

While Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns try and play Grinch on Sunday vs the Buffalo Bills, his mom Pilar Sanders won the holidays with her fit.

The rookie Sanders out of dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes took over the starting role from Dillon Gabriel in Week 12 and has largely been impressive while he will finish the season as QB1. Heading into Sunday’s tough game, he’s thrown for 946 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Speaking of dad, Sheduer and Deion shared a special moment together on the sideline on Sunday.

RELATED: Deion Sanders shares defiant post in pink suit beside iced-out son Shedeur

Dec 21, 2025 Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with father Deion Sanders prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old Shedeur certainly knows how to rock his own game-day fits like his bold “Legendary” one with his face on it.

His mom, who is Deion’s ex-wife, has shown up and showed out rooting on her son like this proud “mama” fit, and her own bold statement one. Also, below where she was representing with daughter Shelomi Sanders at a game.

RELATED: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders gives glimpse inside Cleveland mansion impressing dad

Shelomi Sanders and mom | Shelomi Sanders/Instagram

Pilar and Shelomi were back at it on Sunday in Cleveland where Pilar’s elite fur coat and hat won the day.

While Pilar knows how to crush a fit, she’s also let her feelings be known, even deleting a post about the Browns coach in the middle of a game.

The Browns won’t make the playoffs with only three wins heading into Sunday, but Pilar will no doubt keep things interesting as always.

Shedeur Sanders and mom Pilar | Pilar Sanders / Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring