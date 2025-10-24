Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko stands out with Dodgers WAGs before World Series Game 1
Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko didn’t travel to the road postseason games with the other Los Angeles Dodgers WAGs. She wasn’t missing the World Series that opens up Friday night at the Toronto Blue Jays and stood out in a photo before first pitch.
Mamiko and Shohei had their first child with a daughter back in April and she’s been taking care of her back home whole the three-time MLB MVP and the defending champions took care of business on the field.
She did, however, show up to the home games where she stood out in a unique fit in the WAGs pregame photo, and then matched in all-black with them for another game. She followed it up with a custom “17” fit as well.
She was at Ohtani’s epic three-home run, master-class pitching performance in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers that will forever live in baseball lore and put the team back in the big show.
On Friday, the former basketball player smiled with the rest of the girls standing tall as a former professional basketball player in top left.
She hopes being there will bring Ohtani and the team good luck to open their title defense.
She was a hit in the World Series last year as well posing with Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman and Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna.
Can Ohtani carry over the magic from Game 4 tonight? His wife certainly hopes to have more to celebrate in Canada.
