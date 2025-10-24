The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko stands out with Dodgers WAGs before World Series Game 1

The wife of the three-time MVP makes the trip to Toronto vs. the Blue Jays and cracks a smile before the first pitch.

National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko didn’t travel to the road postseason games with the other Los Angeles Dodgers WAGs. She wasn’t missing the World Series that opens up Friday night at the Toronto Blue Jays and stood out in a photo before first pitch.

Mamiko and Shohei had their first child with a daughter back in April and she’s been taking care of her back home whole the three-time MLB MVP and the defending champions took care of business on the field.

She did, however, show up to the home games where she stood out in a unique fit in the WAGs pregame photo, and then matched in all-black with them for another game. She followed it up with a custom “17” fit as well.

Shohei Ohtani, Mamiko Tanaka
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (R) and his wife Mamiko. / IMAGO / Newscom / Yonhap News

She was at Ohtani’s epic three-home run, master-class pitching performance in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers that will forever live in baseball lore and put the team back in the big show.

On Friday, the former basketball player smiled with the rest of the girls standing tall as a former professional basketball player in top left.

She hopes being there will bring Ohtani and the team good luck to open their title defense.

She was a hit in the World Series last year as well posing with Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea Freeman and Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna.

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts
Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts before Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

Can Ohtani carry over the magic from Game 4 tonight? His wife certainly hopes to have more to celebrate in Canada.

Mamiko Tanaka
IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

