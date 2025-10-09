Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko matches Dodgers WAGs' black-fit theme for Game 3
Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko didn’t travel with the other Los Angeles Dodgers WAGs for the NLDS Games 1 and 2 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. With the series back in LA for Game 3, she stood out while matching the other wives and girlfriends before first pitch on Wednesday night.
Mamiko gave birth to the couple’s first child with a baby girl in April and it’s likely the reason she didn’t travel to Philly to stay home to take care of her — plus those fans could be a bit rough.
The Dodgers return home with a commanding 2-0 lead in the best of five series as they look to head back to the NLCS with a chance to defend their World Series title if they win that.
Mamiko is a very private person but did wow in a orange creamsicle dress for the MLB All-Star red carpet, and was at both home games including her look that was different from all the other WAGs for the Game 2 clincher in the Wild Card round.
She was noticeably absent in Philly, however, as seen in this photo before Game 2.
Mamiko was certainly there the Game 3 photo where even in matching black she stood out.
Ohtani pitched six innings and allowed three runs in Game 1 vs. the Phillies, but is just 1-for-9 at the plate this series. He hopes to stand out tonight like his wife.
