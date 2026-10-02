Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and Fever Wow With Their Playoff Looks

The Indiana Fever headed into Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday against the Las Vegas Aces, and they brought their A-game off the court. One of the most fun parts of watching the WNBA these days happens before the players even step onto the court.

The tunnel looks have become their own little fashion show, with WNBA stars showing off outfits that are stylish, bold, vibrant and completely their own. Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and so many other players have been having fun with their game-day fashion, and fans clearly love seeing what they'll wear next. Whether it's a standout outfit, cool accessories or a look that perfectly fits their personality, the tunnel has become another place where WNBA stars get to shine before tipoff.

Indiana Fever guards Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham talk on the bench. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fever Brought Their Fashion A-Game

The Fever amped it up for the postseason in the best way when it came to fashion. The first player that the Fever shared on their official X account was Clark, who walked in with a classic all-black look, with crisp, long slacks and a crisp black short-sleeved shirt to match, with a little midriff showing.

Cunningham also didn't disappoint. In a post shared on the Fever's Instagram, she's seen wearing an all-white look. Her ensemble has wide-legged, low-rise white pants and a white crop top.

Lexie Hull went with an all-white look, too, keeping things simple while still giving the outfit lots of personality. She paired lightly striped white shorts with a matching white tank top featuring subtle stripes. The relaxed combination felt perfect for a game-day arrival, with the soft pattern adding just enough detail without taking away from the clean look. It was an easygoing outfit that still looked polished.

Fever Fans Loved the Pregame Looks

"Seriously the Fever team has the best dressed best looking players and to top it off, we have the best basketball players," one follower said on the Instagram post, adding, "Go Fever."

"Aww look at our champs," another said with a red heart emoji. "Have a great time on the floor, ladies. We're all so proud of you all."

Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson warms up before the WNBA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I will be watching and cheering you on from Long Island," another added.

"Sophie, love that fit," another said with a red heart emoji. "Have a great game my Fever girls... play with pace and defense."

So, fans absolutely approved of these pregame fits on social media. It shows the Fever are getting looks both on and off the court.