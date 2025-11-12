Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull rock perfect Fever fits as Caitlin Clark LPGA caddies
Caitlin Clark may not have been able to finish the WNBA season with her Indiana Fever teammates, but she brought a couple of them along with her at The ANNIKA Pro-Am LPGA golf tournament where they had some fun together.
The 23-year-old Clark arrived ready for golf in her custom Nike signature apparel.
She’d tee off in front of a giant crowd to cheers.
And drain an insane putt showing off her skills in another sport.
Joining her on the day were Fever stars Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull as guest caddies where they dressed up with the perfect matching Fever fits.
Cunningham would joke she has “pockets for snacks, maybe a beer” on her custom caddie bib. Clark would comment, “You guys look tough, like you’re about to go play!”
It was a rough second season for Clark with the Fever as she missed 31 regular season games with injury, and then all the playoffs. Her teammates would lift the Fever, however, and they made it to the WNBA semifinal round where they lost in Game 5 in overtime to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.
No doubt Clark is looking forward to getting back with them on the court, but for now she has a couple of them out with her having fun on the golf course.
