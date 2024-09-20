The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sophie Cunningham rocks leggy look with Diana Taurasi tribute

Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham paid tribute to WNBA legend Diana Taurasi with her leggy pre-game fit that immediately turned heads.

Josh Sanchez

Jul 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Sophie Cunningham walks the red carpet during the WNBA All Star weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Jul 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Sophie Cunningham walks the red carpet during the WNBA All Star weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The WNBA regular season is coming to an end on Thursday, September 19, but Sophie Cunningham is not slowing down.

The Phoenix Mercury fan-favorite and fashionista pulled up to Footprint Arena in Phoenix with another knockout look to keep her streak alive.

Cunningham pulled up with an oversized Mercury jersey paying tribute to WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, who could be playing the final homegame of her incredible career.

The 42-year-old Taurasi has spent her entire WNBA career in Phoenix since being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft.

She is a three-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP, former league MVP, WNBA Rookie of the Year, five-time WNBA scoring champion, and the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.

Oh, and she is a six-time Olympic gold medalist.

Cunningham, meanwhile, has endeared fans with her personality on and off the court, and her social media is quickly becoming among the must-follow accounts in the league.

Sophie Cunningham, WNBA, Phoenix Mercury
Sophie Cunningham/Instagram
Sophie Cunningham, WNBA, Phoenix Mercury
Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

Cunningham is a former second-round pick out of Missouri. This season, she averages 8.3 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, and one steal per game for the Mercury.

Cunningham and the Mercury will kick off their postseason campaign as the No. 7 seed in a best-of-three series against Napheesa Collier and the No. 2 seed Minnesota Lynx in the first round.

