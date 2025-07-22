Caitlin Clark flattered Colts star flexes her Nike kicks at NFL training camp start
Indiana Fever All-Star Cailin Clark has taken the WNBA by storm in her first two season. Even an Indianapolis Colts star gave her a shoutout on his way into training camp.
Clark wasn’t able to play for home fans in the All-Star Game due to an injury but she was the toast of the weekend with her partying where she even had a teammate take a drink away, while she slipped another teammate one during the 3-point competition. She also crushed her pregame tunnel look for a fit win at GainbridCaitlge Fieldhouse.
The 23-year-old brings the stars out to games and supports the Indy pro teams as seen on the jumbotron at a Colts game, and at an Indiana Pacers playoff game sitting with Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones.
Her Nike Kobe shoes are also quite popular. She even just rocked a “Cookie Monster” Kobe 6 PEs for a game. And now, Colts star linebacker Zaire Franklin strolled into training camp with some Caitlin Clark Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" kicks (and an insane boombox) and gave a shoutout to the WNBA star.
Clark took notice and reposted it on her Instagram account.
That’s the way to make an entrance into camp and represent the city’s teams like Clark does.
