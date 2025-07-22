The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark flattered Colts star flexes her Nike kicks at NFL training camp start

The Indiana Fever All-Star reposts a video where she gets an awesome shoutout.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) gives a thumbs up to Los Angeles Sparks's Kelsey Plum (10) after she travels with the ball Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) gives a thumbs up to Los Angeles Sparks's Kelsey Plum (10) after she travels with the ball Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana Fever All-Star Cailin Clark has taken the WNBA by storm in her first two season. Even an Indianapolis Colts star gave her a shoutout on his way into training camp.

Clark wasn’t able to play for home fans in the All-Star Game due to an injury but she was the toast of the weekend with her partying where she even had a teammate take a drink away, while she slipped another teammate one during the 3-point competition. She also crushed her pregame tunnel look for a fit win at GainbridCaitlge Fieldhouse.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark disses Connor McCaffery when he goes in for kiss at WNBA All-Star night

The 23-year-old brings the stars out to games and supports the Indy pro teams as seen on the jumbotron at a Colts game, and at an Indiana Pacers playoff game sitting with Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones.

Connor McCaffrey, Caitlin Clark, and Jade Jones
Connor McCaffrey, Caitlin Clark, and Jade Jones / Caitlin Clark/Instagram

Her Nike Kobe shoes are also quite popular. She even just rocked a “Cookie Monster” Kobe 6 PEs for a game. And now, Colts star linebacker Zaire Franklin strolled into training camp with some Caitlin Clark Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" kicks (and an insane boombox) and gave a shoutout to the WNBA star.

RELATED: Hating on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is ruining WNBA for the rest of us

Clark took notice and reposted it on her Instagram account.

Zaire Franklin
Caitlin Clark/Instagram

That’s the way to make an entrance into camp and represent the city’s teams like Clark does.

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph

Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video

Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad

Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look

Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion