Sophie Cunningham Tells Angel Reese to 'Move On' After Dissing Ex-BF Jalen Duren

While the seven-game first-round NBA Playoff series between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons was captivating enough from a basketball perspective, one of the most intriguing storylines stemmed from off the court.

Atlanta Dream WNBA star Angel Reese is currently dating Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. She had a brief fling with Detroit Pistons star Jalen Duren back in 2024. Carter Jr. and Duren were matched up against each other for most of this series.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Reese was clearly keeping a close eye on Carter Jr. and Duren's matchup. This was shown by her reposting a video of Carter Jr. dunking on Duren during Game 1 of their series to her Instagram story shortly after it happened.

Reese doing so went viral, as it suggested she was trying to troll her ex by showcasing her boyfriend's superiority in that moment.

Sophie Cunningham Questions Angel Reese's Motive After Wendell Carter Jr. Dunk Repost

Reese's video post was brought up on a May 5 episode of Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham's "Show Me Something" podcast.

At one point in the show, the podcast's producer explained the backstory of Reese's love triangle with Duren and Carter Jr. and noted Reese's reposting of the dunk video. He then said that while Duren was an All-Star this season and will likely be named to an All-NBA team, his numbers during the Magic series were mediocre compared to what he did during the regular season, thus implying that being matched up against Carter Jr. was a potential reason for this.

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) grabs the rebound over Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"Is it real? Like, has [Duren] come out and said something that's why [Duren has struggled?]," Cunningham replied. The producer responded by explaining Reese and Duren's past relationship history, incorrectly saying that they were together "a few months ago", when they were actually reported to be together in 2024.

The producer then mentioned how Reese was putting the videos of Duren getting dunked on to her Instagram story. This prompted Cunningham to say, "Something had to have happened for [Reese] to keep, I don't know, wanting to embarrass him in some way."

"Or nothing happened!" Cunningham's co-host, West Wilson, said.

Cunningham added, "But then move on! Worry about the current boyfriend."

Ultimately, Duren and the Pistons got the last laugh, as they came back from being down 3-1 to beat Carter Jr. and the Magic in seven games. Reese (who is celebrating her 24th birthday on May 6) hasn't posted about the series' end.