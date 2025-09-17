Steph Curry looks like different person with jacked arms in viral photo
Stephen Curry has been putting in some serious work this offseason before the 37-year-old Golden State Warriors superstar enters year 17 in the NBA.
We’ve seen Curry have a crazy offseason from his Curry Camp where he went to China and got an insane welcome, to hanging with family and dressing up in a Super Mario Bros. fit for daughter Riley’s 13th birthday, and hitting up the US Open with wife Ayesha in her stunning dress.
We’ve also seen him flexing next to her shirtless on the beach while getting some time away from their four kids. That photo, however, looks nothing like the new-look Curry with crazy muscles.
The 6-foot-2 Curry plays at 185 pounds but could be a bit heavier next season as his body takes a lot of abuse, including missing the second round of the playoffs last season with a hamstring injury.
Steph recently showed off some of his crazy workout routines sprinting up a hill.
There’s must be something in the Bay Area water this offseason, though, cause his teammate Jimmy Butler is also looking insanely jacked.
Steph and the Warriors can still compete for a title, and by the way he’s looking the rest of the league better be scared of jacked Steph.
