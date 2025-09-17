The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steph Curry looks like different person with jacked arms in viral photo

The 37-year-old Golden State Warriors superstar has been putting in some work in the gym this offseason.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry has been putting in some serious work this offseason before the 37-year-old Golden State Warriors superstar enters year 17 in the NBA.

We’ve seen Curry have a crazy offseason from his Curry Camp where he went to China and got an insane welcome, to hanging with family and dressing up in a Super Mario Bros. fit for daughter Riley’s 13th birthday, and hitting up the US Open with wife Ayesha in her stunning dress.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry shows baby Cai already following in Steph’s footsteps with basketball

We’ve also seen him flexing next to her shirtless on the beach while getting some time away from their four kids. That photo, however, looks nothing like the new-look Curry with crazy muscles.

The 6-foot-2 Curry plays at 185 pounds but could be a bit heavier next season as his body takes a lot of abuse, including missing the second round of the playoffs last season with a hamstring injury.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry reveals the advice she gave Steph at the beginning of his NBA career

Steph recently showed off some of his crazy workout routines sprinting up a hill.

There’s must be something in the Bay Area water this offseason, though, cause his teammate Jimmy Butler is also looking insanely jacked.

Steph and the Warriors can still compete for a title, and by the way he’s looking the rest of the league better be scared of jacked Steph.

Ayesha and Steph
Steph and Ayesha / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season

Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss

Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering

Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News