Ayesha Curry rocks rare Warriors fit before Steph’s Christmas Day game vs. Mavs

Ayesha Curry is usually posting great fits. You rarely see her sporting straight Golden State Warriors gear, though. Her latest picture shows off a sick game-day look before Stephen Curry and the team plays on Christmas Day.

The wife of the NBA superstar has been busy lately with all kinds of her own business like her Sweet July skincare brand, but also taking care of their four kids: Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon 7, and baby Cai, 1.

The Curry family | Ayesha Curry/Instagram

She recently showed off having a fun night with her girls at a KATSEYE concert, and adorably posting how big baby Cai is getting looking like dad.

While we haven’t seen the 36-year-old Ayesha dancing at a Warriors game with Riley like last season, she just dropped a bunch of life photos where had on this awesome Warriors jacket in a selfie before a game.

Ayesha Curry/Instagram

She also had some sweet moments with Steph and the kids in between games she shared, simply writing “lately 🥰“ on her post.

Ayesha and Steph still got it after all those years meeting as teenagers in North Carolina and marrying in 2011.

Steph and the Warriors play at home vs. old teammate Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks today. Will Ayesha and the kids root on dad at the game?

John Hefti-Imagn Images

